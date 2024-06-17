Premier League legends Roy Keane, Ian Wright and Gary Neville were full of praise for N’Golo Kante following his man of the match performance for France against Austria.

France, who are many people’s favourites to win the Euros got off to a winning start with a Maximilian Wober own goal giving them a 1-0 win.

It was an uninspiring performance from Didier Deschamps side, but it’s a winning start which is all that matters, and they will likely improve as the tournament goes on.

Kante reminds everyone of his quality

The former Chelsea man was given the nod in midfield by Deschamps over the likes of Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga.

The 33-year-old reminded everyone that he hasn’t lost his quality and is still one of the best despite joining Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad last summer.

Kante was everywhere as you would expect from him as he broke up play, covered a lot of ground and also impressed with his passing.

N'Golo Kanté was everywhere ? Is the French midfielder back to his best form?#Euro2024 | #AUTFRA pic.twitter.com/NBV7lVONPS — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 17, 2024

Keane, Wright and Neville who were covering the game for English television were full of praise for the former Chelsea man, describing him as the best player on the pitch.

“I thought he was absolutely outstanding,” Neville told ITV Sport.

“Tonight really was a fantastic performance, the best player on the pitch I thought.”

“He looked like a younger version of himself tonight,” Keane added.

Wright praised Kante’s football intelligence and said: “That role (midfield) is all about football intelligence and he’s got it in abundance.”

Kante expressed his delight after the game at being back in the national team and playing for France.

“Thanks everyone! I’m delighted to be back, it’s nice! I like to be with the national team,” he told TF1.

“I loved it when the fans started chanting my name, merci! Thank you.”

France are next in action against the Netherlands on Friday before rounding out the group stage against Poland.