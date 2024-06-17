Fabrizio Romano reveals Premier League interest in Napoli star but Chelsea transfer faces major obstacle

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has provided some insight into Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s situation at Napoli this summer after his father and agent publicly stated a desire for him to be allowed to leave his current club.

Kvaratskhelia has shone during his time at Napoli and one imagines there’d be plenty of suitors for the Georgia international if he were to become available, but it remains to be seen how this one will pan out.

Even if Kvaratskhelia and those around him are keen to get out of Napoli, it perhaps seems unlikely that the Serie A giants will let him go without a fight.

See below for further details in Romano’s latest YouTube video, with the journalist explaining that Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea are among the clubs to have shown an interest in the 23-year-old…

Kvaratskhelia transfer: Chelsea’s lack of Champions League football an issue

Romano says clubs from the Premier League have shown an interest in Kvaratskhelia, but one problem for Chelsea, the only specific English club he named in his report, is that they’re now out of the Champions League for next season.

This surely rules Chelsea out as Napoli’s lack of Champions League football seems to be one of the major issues for Kvaratskhelia and his inner circle, so the Blues may have to look elsewhere for a top signing in the attacking midfield department.

The west London giants could do with adding someone with this kind of spark to their squad, as he’d arguably be the closest thing the club have had to Eden Hazard since he left a few years ago.

PSG would also do very well to land a flair player like this to give them some spark in attack after the huge blow of losing Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid on a free transfer.