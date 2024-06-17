Image: Kylian Mbappe left covered in blood after potential nose break in Euro 2024 opener

Kylian Mbappe’s Euro 2024 campaign has not got off to the best start as the France superstar seems to have broken his nose against Austria in their Group D opener.

Didier Deschamps’ side defeated the Austrians 1-0 to get their campaign up and running, but the European heavyweights did not have everything their own way.

Ralf Rangnick’s side caused France plenty of problems and the biggest going forward may have been taking out Mbappe.

The superstar had a head-to-shoulder collision towards the end of the match and it looks like it has resulted in the winger breaking his nose, reports Marca. The 25-year-old was covered in blood after the incident and it will be a worry for French fans going forward as it is uncertain how this will impact France’s best player.

Some of the gruesome images of Mbappe’s injury can be seen below and things do not look good for the superstar.

Images: France’s Kylian Mbappe suffers potential broken nose during Euro 2024 opener

? – Mbappé covered in blood, that must hurt. pic.twitter.com/MaBLFS2thD — ??? ???? ? (@TheEuropeanLad) June 17, 2024

?? Mbappé took a big blow after going up for a header. It has ended in a broken nose, reports @marca. Speedy recovery to Mbappé. He went straight down the tunnel for treatment. ? pic.twitter.com/NTexvpujtA — EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) June 17, 2024