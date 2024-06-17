Video: Kylian Mbappe uncontainable as France lead through own goal from Leeds star

France have taken the lead in their Group D clash with Austria courtesy of some Kylian Mbappe magic as the superstar’s skills led to Leeds United’s Maximilian Wober heading into his net.

The French have not had everything their own way in the first half and moments before the French broke the deadlock, Christoph Baumgartner had a great chance to give Austria the lead.

However, Ralf Rangnick’s team were punished for missing that chance as they could not contain Mbappe as he moved into the Austrian box and his cross was headed into the net by Wober.

There was not much the Leeds United star could do but he will be disappointed with his role in the goal. The defender had a good season on loan in Germany with Borussia Monchengladbach and is hoping to have a positive Euro 2024 as the centre-back is in the shop window.

Wober is expected to leave Leeds this summer and own goals will not help his chances of securing a good move.

Watch: Kylian Mbappe plays key role in France opener

Kylian Mbappe forces Austria into an error and France take the lead ?? Individual brilliance or pure bad luck? ?#Euro2024 | #AUTFRA pic.twitter.com/MFQIO5dSwf — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 17, 2024