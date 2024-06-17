Video: Kylian Mbappe’s interactions with mascots provide one of Euro 2024’s most wholesome moments

There is no bigger star at Euro 2024 than Kylian Mbappe and the superstar proved very popular with the matchday mascots in the tunnel ahead of France’s Euro 2024 opener with Austria. 

The winger is regarded by many as the best player on the planet and it is fair to say that the 25-year-old is a fan of international tournaments. The French international starred at the previous two World Cups, winning one and finishing the other as top goalscorer.

Mbappe will be hoping to add a European championship medal to his already large collection and some lucky mascots will be able to add signed memorabilia to theirs as they swarmed the soon-to-be Real Madrid star ahead of kick-off.

