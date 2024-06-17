Watch: Mbappe’s unbelievable miss in France’s tight 1-0 win against Austria

Real Madrid CF
Posted by

Kylian Mbappe produced a stunning miss during France’s narrow against Austria.

France kicked off their campaign with a 1-0 win over Austria, thanks to an own-goal from Max Wober.

Mbappe was involved in the goal but failed to get on the scoresheet himself, despite having one of the easiest chances to do so.

In the 54th minute, he was through one-on-one and given his reputation, everyone thought he has scored but somehow managed to shoot it wide, missing the target completely.

Even he himself was shocked. Watch below:

More Stories / Latest News
Copa America team preview: Dark horses Colombia face tough path to glory
Newcastle star Sandro Tonali linked with shock AC Milan return
Image: Kylian Mbappe left covered in blood after potential nose break in Euro 2024 opener

 

More Stories France Kylian Mbappe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.