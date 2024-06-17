Kylian Mbappe produced a stunning miss during France’s narrow against Austria.

France kicked off their campaign with a 1-0 win over Austria, thanks to an own-goal from Max Wober.

Mbappe was involved in the goal but failed to get on the scoresheet himself, despite having one of the easiest chances to do so.

In the 54th minute, he was through one-on-one and given his reputation, everyone thought he has scored but somehow managed to shoot it wide, missing the target completely.

Even he himself was shocked. Watch below: