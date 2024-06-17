Leeds United had a fantastic season in the Championship but fell short, missing out on direct promotion as they finished 3rd.

In the play-offs they faced Southampton, who beat them to win promotion.

Several players are expected to leave the club this summer. Among them is Diego Llorente.

The Spanish centre-back spent the last 18 months season on at AS Roma, however, the deal did not include an option for another loan.

However, as per the report by Roma News, the player has told Leeds he wants to leave and join the Italian club on a permanent deal.

The report claims that a deal worth £4.3m will seal the deal and that a verbal agreement is in place.

Leeds United are likely to grant Llorente’s request, as the club needs to raise funds to comply with Financial Fair Play and Profit and Sustainability Rules by June 30th.