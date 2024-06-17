Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano says Liverpool target will cost interested clubs £35m/40m

Leeds United are expected to part ways with Crysencio Summerville during the current transfer window and the Yorkshire club will demand around £35m/40m for the Dutch winger.

The 22-year-old is the Whites’ current Player of the Season as Summerville was exceptional during the Championship outfit’s push for promotion to the Premier League. The winger produced 21 goals and 10 assists across the 49 games he featured in, which has attracted interest from several clubs in England’s top flight.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Brighton have made contact with Leeds to start talks over a potential deal for Summerville, but the Seagulls know it won’t be easy as Liverpool and Chelsea also want the Dutch star.

The English giants have been monitoring Summerville’s situation at Elland Road for months but are yet to make official moves.

Both clubs are in the market for another winger ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, with Summerville being a great player to add to the talented stars they already have in their squads.

Romano has said that the 22-year-old will cost interested parties around £35m/40m this summer, as it remains to be seen if the Premier League clubs make an official proposal over the coming weeks.

Answering questions as part of Fabrizio’s Mailbag on CaughtOffside’s The Daily Briefing, Romano has provided an update on Summerville’s future at Leeds and the transfer fee the Yorkshire club are seeking.

“I think what you’re saying is exactly the correct fee. It will be around £35m/40m. It’s also going to be important, things like the payment terms, how many years to pay the fee, and all these kinds of details will be important in this negotiation,” the transfer expert said. “I have a sense that they hope to get close to a deal done for something around £35m/40m, so that could be the price. I think the next few days will be important to see how this contest will go because I think the timing of this deal will be really important.