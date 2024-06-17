Henry Winter says when Luke Shaw could make England return

Luke Shaw is closing in on returning to full fitness.

The Manchester United full-back has been out since February with a muscle injury but is now racing against time to be fit enough to feature for England in this summer’s EUROs.

Included in Gareth Southgate’s squad, Shaw, 28, is the Three Lions’ only recognised left-back with Kieran Trippier tasked with filling in until United’s number 23 is fit enough to reclaim his place.

Unable to feature in his country’s first group game against Serbia, Shaw will be chomping at the bit to get involved, and even more so with England’s 1-0 opening win on Sunday night sending them top of Group C.

However, with the Serbs taken care of, all the focus is now on facing Denmark on Thursday. Three points will be enough to guarantee Southgate’s men’s qualification to the tournament’s knockout rounds.

Luke Shaw closing in on England return

And ahead of Thursday’s big game against the Danes, according to football journalist Henry Winter, Shaw could feature but only on one condition.

The 28-year-old, who is continuing with rehabilitation training, could be introduced as a late substitute but only if the Three Lions are in a winning position. Any other scenario is likely to see the Manchester United full-back’s return pushed back until at least next Tuesday’s final group game against Slovenia.