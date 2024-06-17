Former West Ham United manager David Moyes has been tipped to find himself back at work in the Premier League again pretty soon by pundit Tony Cascarino.

Moyes left his position at the London Stadium at the end of the season recently, with Julen Lopetegui now in place to replace the long-serving Scottish tactician as Hammers boss.

Still, Cascarino has discussed Moyes’ situation and tipped him to return to a job in the top flight soon enough.

“I think there will be another opportunity (in the Premier League) because what he has proved is that he can put the foundations of a football club together to make them a very solid football club,” the pundit said on talkSPORT.

It remains to be seen if Moyes will be high up on most clubs’ lists these days, but he’s surely well respected within the game after doing a fine job with West Ham overall.

We’ve already seen some new managers coming in at a few clubs, with Brighton replacing Roberto de Zerbi with the young and inexperienced Fabian Hurzeler.

Elsewhere, there has been speculation about Thomas Frank potentially leaving Brentford, so that could be an opening to watch out for, though he hasn’t yet left the club.