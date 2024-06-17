Newcastle United star Sandro Tonali has been linked with a shock return to AC Milan according to reports in the Italian media.

Tonali swapped Milan for Newcastle last summer in a deal worth £55m with the Italian signing a five year contract at St James’ Park.

The 24-year-old made 12 appearances in all competitions before being hit with a 10 month ban in October last year over breaches of rules on betting on matches in Italy.

Tonali to return to AC Milan?

The Italy international’s ban expires on August 27th and he will then be free to play a part in Newcastle’s season.

The Magpies have stuck by Tonali and supported the midfielder during his ban, and with the money invested they clearly planned for him to play a key role at the club.

Tonali will almost feel like a new signing given he missed the majority of last season, but reports in the Italian media are saying he could be in line for a return to AC Milan.

Journalist Tiziano Crudeli has spoken about AC Milan’s summer transfer business and suggested Tonali could be in line for a return to the San Siro

“The operation would be an equal exchange with Tomori,” he told CalcioMercato.it.

“Tonali is a player who can be useful to Milan’s midfield, but we need some other graft, we need players who can recover the ball.

“It’s a swap that can fit, Tomori is coming off a disappointing year.

“An equal exchange without investment is fine, it’s clear that certain evaluations in the past have been wrong.”

It would seem strange if Newcastle were prepared to part ways with Tonali given the amount of money invested and how little he’s played for the club.

Milan certainly wouldn’t have the finances to meet Newcastle’s valuation and pull a deal off, and it would appear unlikely at this point for Tonali not to be a Newcastle player next season.