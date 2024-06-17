Chelsea & Man United transfer target’s complicated release clause explained by expert

Chelsea and Manchester United are reportedly among the clubs interested in a potential transfer deal for Crystal Palace star Michael Olise as clarity on his future should come soon, according to Ben Jacobs in his column for Simon Phillips Talks Chelsea on Substack.

Olise has shown himself to be an exciting young talent in Premier League football, bringing great flair, pace and goal threat to this Palace side, and looking like someone who could easily make the step up to one of the big six.

According to Jacobs, Chelsea and Man Utd are keen on Olise, while the Frenchman also has admirers in the likes of Manchester City, Newcastle and Bayern Munich, though it seems he will be owed a percentage of his release clause at Palace.

Jacobs has suggested this could complicate the agreement of a deal a bit, so it remains to be seen how the likes of Chelsea and United will decide to proceed, even if the 22-year-old makes sense as being a priority for both sides.

Olise transfer: Chelsea and Man United both need the Palace winger

Olise has shown he could improve both the Blues and the Red Devils next season after they endured hugely disappointing campaigns in 2023/24, with options out wide a problem for both teams.

Chelsea will be disappointed with how players like Raheem Sterling and Mykhailo Mudryk have performed, so Olise could easily be an upgrade on those two, while United will likely feel they have to move Antony on after his poor form, with Olise the perfect direct replacement.

Jadon Sancho is another whose future at Old Trafford will need to be resolved after losing his place under Erik ten Hag and spending the second half of the season on loan at Borussia Dortmund.

Olise would undoubtedly also do a job for teams like City, however, while Palace might feel tempted to sell him abroad to a European giant like Bayern just so they don’t have to come up against him in the Premier League for future seasons to come.