Victor Osimhen Arsenal transfer edging closer as significant development just days away

Victor Osimhen to Arsenal looks like a story to keep a close eye on as sources in Italy are now stating that the Gunners are set to make a formal approach for the Napoli striker in the next few days.

The Nigeria international has previously also been linked with the likes of Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain, but it now seems Arsenal may be his most likely next destination as they look for an alternative to Benjamin Sesko.

According to journalist Ciro Venerato of RAI Sport, Arsenal are now set to begin talks with Napoli in the next few days as they pursue Osimhen as a priority target.

“Arsenal will make an attempt with Napoli in the next few days after many rumours. The Gunners wanted Sesko, who instead decided to stay at Leipzig,” he said.

Osimhen would be a hugely exciting signing for Arsenal if they could pull it off, though it seems likely that Napoli will demand huge money to make it happen.

Osimhen transfer: Should Arsenal pay up for the Napoli star?

Fans will no doubt be divided on splashing the cash on Osimhen, who is older and more expensive than Sesko, but he’s also arguably the more proven and experienced option as well.

It’s not exactly clear who else Arsenal would sign either, with a shortage of elite centre-forwards on the market now that Sesko has decided to stay at RB Leipzig and sign a new contract.

Viktor Gyokeres and Joshua Zirkzee are some other names to be linked with AFC in recent times, but nothing seems to have advanced with those two.

Osimhen is expected to leave Napoli, so perhaps he is the most realistic option for the north London giants, and he’d certainly offer Mikel Arteta’s side something a bit different with his height, physique and goal-poaching instincts.