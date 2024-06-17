Crystal Palace hope to keep hold of Marc Guehi, but will demand more than £65m if he asks to leave according to reports.

Guehi is currently with the England squad at Euro 2024 and put in an impressive display alongside John Stones as the Three Lions started their campaign with a 1-0 win against Serbia on Sunday evening.

The Palace star has two years currently remaining on his contract, and has previously been linked with a move to Liverpool as well as a return to Chelsea.

Palace to demand more than £65m for Guehi

The Telegraph report that Palace are wary of allowing the 23-year-old to enter into the final year of his contract and are planning talks over a new deal, which they hope will see Guehi stay at Selhurst Park for one more season.

If Guehi has a good Euros he will no doubt attract more suitors from the Premier League and possibly abroad.

The report adds that if Palace fail in their talks to convince Guehi to sign a new deal they won’t entertain any offers under £65m for the England international having seen what Everton value Jarrad Branthwaite at.

The Toffees are believed to value the 21-year-old at around £70m so a similar valuation for Guehi seems fair given he’s more experienced and arguably performing at a higher level.

Palace finished the season strongly under new boss Oliver Glasner as they secured a top half finish, having looked like they could be in a relegation scrap when he replaced Roy Hodgson in the second half of the season.

The Eagles are facing interest from top clubs for a number of their stars with Michael Olise strongly linked with a move away, whilst there are also teams interested in England international Eberechi Eze.

If Palace can keep hold of most of their top players and make some good signings they could certainly be in with an outside chance of qualifying for European football next season.