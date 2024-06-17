Several Tottenham players are making headlines at the ongoing European Championship, with January signing Radu Dragusin standing out in particular.

The centre-back delivered an exceptional performance in Romania’s 3-0 victory over Ukraine in their opening group match on Monday.

Dragusin’s defensive skills were on full display as he dominated the match, winning 100% of his aerial and ground duels, making 10 clearances, and completing a total of 13 defensive actions, according to FotMob.

His commanding presence in the backline was instrumental in Romania’s clean sheet and comfortable win.

The 22-year-old’s exuberant celebrations following his defensive efforts caught the attention of former Spurs midfielder Danny Murphy.

Former Welsh centre-back Ashley Williams praised Dragusin for having a “great day” and said he was right to celebrate his blocks and tackles.

However, Murphy humorously critiqued Dragusin for what he saw as over-celebrating routine defensive duties.

Speaking on BBC Sport‘s live coverage of Romania vs Ukraine, Murphy stated:

“Joking aside, his performance deserves plaudits because he was outstanding and the Tottenham fans watching that will be really pleased because they haven’t seen much of him but he looks perfect for the Premier League.

“He’s epitomised everything good about Romania today.

“But I don’t think you should be celebrating doing your job that much. It’s just a block, come on.”

Dragusin’s impressive showing at Euro 2024 signals his readiness for the Premier League. Tottenham fans, who have had limited opportunities to see him in action, can look forward to the same level of commitment and skill when he dons the Spurs shirt next season.

As Dragusin continues to showcase his talents on the international stage, his performances are not only boosting Romania’s campaign but also making a case for him for a starting place under Ange.