Video: Real Madrid star makes another horror error as Romania hammering Ukraine

International Football
Posted by

Romania are on course to make a dream start to their Euro 2024 campaign as they currently lead Ukraine 3-0 in Munich courtesy of some help from Real Madrid’s Andriy Lunin.

The 25-year-old made a huge error in the first half by kicking the ball straight to Romania in a dangerous area, which led to Nicolae Stanciu giving the underdogs the lead.

Early in the second 45, Lunin made another major mistake as the Real Madrid goalkeeper allowed a very saveable shot from Razvan Marin to get past him.

It has been a horror afternoon for the Ukrainian shot-stopper as Romania have gone on to score a third since and are set to make a brilliant start to their time in Germany.

The 25-year-old had a great campaign in Spain this season as he played a key role in the La Liga champions completing the league and Champions League double. However, this Romania game is one he will soon want to forget.

More Stories / Latest News
Unwanted Chelsea star could now be offered new contract as 24-year-old not keen on Premier League move
Video: Romania score early contender for Euro 2024 goal of the tournament with screamer vs Ukraine
Moyes tipped to land Premier League job just weeks after leaving West Ham

Watch: Real Madrid’s Andriy Lunin makes another huge error 

More Stories Andriy Lunin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.