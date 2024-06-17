Video: Real Madrid star makes another horror error as Romania hammering Ukraine

Romania are on course to make a dream start to their Euro 2024 campaign as they currently lead Ukraine 3-0 in Munich courtesy of some help from Real Madrid’s Andriy Lunin.

The 25-year-old made a huge error in the first half by kicking the ball straight to Romania in a dangerous area, which led to Nicolae Stanciu giving the underdogs the lead.

Early in the second 45, Lunin made another major mistake as the Real Madrid goalkeeper allowed a very saveable shot from Razvan Marin to get past him.

It has been a horror afternoon for the Ukrainian shot-stopper as Romania have gone on to score a third since and are set to make a brilliant start to their time in Germany.

The 25-year-old had a great campaign in Spain this season as he played a key role in the La Liga champions completing the league and Champions League double. However, this Romania game is one he will soon want to forget.

Watch: Real Madrid’s Andriy Lunin makes another huge error

Romania doubles its lead ??? R?zvan Marin with the strike ? ?: FuboTV pic.twitter.com/tOi1jZmG8r — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 17, 2024