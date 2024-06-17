Micah Richards and Gary Lineker were left in shock following an admission on Dutch television from Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag on Sunday night.

United announced earlier this month that Ten Hag would be staying on as manager following an end of season review after the FA Cup final which entered into a third week.

It had been widely expected the 54-year-old would be replaced, given United had been speaking to other managers about taking over at Old Trafford, but in the end they decided to stick with the former Ajax boss.

Lineker and Richards shocked by Ten Hag admission

In his first public appearance since it was confirmed he would continue as United boss, Ten Hag appeared on Dutch television covering Euro 2024 and said the club told him they met with Tuchel before deciding to continue with him.

“The club management came to me while I was on holiday in Ibiza,” Ten Hag told television channel NOS.

“They suddenly showed up on my doorstep and told me they wanted to continue with me.

“Manchester United have told me that they spoke with Tuchel, but they eventually came to the conclusion that they already have the best manager.

“Ineos took their time, they are new in football, it’s normal to reflect on the season.

“It’s no secret that they talked with multiple candidates.”

It had been reported that Sir Jim Ratcliffe met Tuchel in Monaco and former England international Lineker was left stunned by the admission, describing it as “strange behaviour” from Manchester United.

“Erik ten Hag, who has been working on Dutch TV, has admitted United told him they spoke to Thomas Tuchel,” he told The Rest is Football.

“It’s strange behaviour from the club and odd that he would admit that. It’s poor from the club. It’s extraordinary. I’ve never known anything like this.

“Who knows what will happen there because he also said they need to discuss a new contract. In his defence, and he deserves to be defended, he’s won two trophies at the club.”

Former Manchester City defender Richards added he would have stepped down if in that position.

“He’s been disrespected, how bad is that?, Richards added.

“We were talking about Jim Ratcliffe coming in and changing things, hiring proper football people, and then you hear stories like this. It’s ridiculous.

“How can you do that? If I was the manager I would say, no problem, this isn’t for me. I don’t think it’s fair what’s happened.”

Ten Hag will be hoping to be backed in the summer window as he aims to strengthen a squad which finished a lowly eighth last season.