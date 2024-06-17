Romania have gone 1-0 up against Ukraine in today’s Euro 2024 group stage game and it’s an absolute beauty from Nicolae Stanciu past Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin!

Watch below as Stanciu gets a beautiful contact on the ball to power it home from just outside the box to get Romania off to a dream start at this summer’s Euros…

Romania and Ukraine are certainly not among the favourites for this year’s tournament, but this goal just shows how much quality there is in all the teams in the competition this summer.

Can Ukraine come back from this or are we heading for three points for Romania in their opening group game?