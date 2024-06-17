Video: Romania score early contender for Euro 2024 goal of the tournament with screamer vs Ukraine

Posted by

Romania have gone 1-0 up against Ukraine in today’s Euro 2024 group stage game and it’s an absolute beauty from Nicolae Stanciu past Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin!

Watch below as Stanciu gets a beautiful contact on the ball to power it home from just outside the box to get Romania off to a dream start at this summer’s Euros…

More Stories / Latest News
Moyes tipped to land Premier League job just weeks after leaving West Ham
West Ham on red alert for move for Manchester City striker flop
Atletico Madrid make contact with Chelsea over possible deal for playmaker

Romania and Ukraine are certainly not among the favourites for this year’s tournament, but this goal just shows how much quality there is in all the teams in the competition this summer.

Can Ukraine come back from this or are we heading for three points for Romania in their opening group game?

More Stories Nicolae Stanciu

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.