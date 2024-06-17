“Out of order” – Roy Keane slams Kylian Mbappe for what he did after broken nose incident

Roy Keane has slammed Kylian Mbappe for his time wasting during the France vs Austria game.

France got their tournament going with a 1-0 win over Austria, thanks to an own-goal from Max Wober.

Mbappe had an eventful night. He was involved in the opener but failed to register himself among the goals, missing an absolute sitter mid-game.

He was then forced off late in the game after a head-to-shoulder collision that resulted in a broken nose.

He was left all bloodied and after receiving initial medical treatment, he was taken off. As he walked off the side of the pitch, Austria looked to continue to play with France with a man down.

Mbappe was then seen re-entering the pitch without the permission of the referee just to sit down on the ground in order to waste further time. This resulted in a booking for the Frenchman and a lot of jeers from the Austrian fans.

Watch below:

"This is out of order. I don't like to see that." Roy Keane looks back at Kylian Mbappe getting back on the pitch after his injury…#Euro2024 | #AUTFRA pic.twitter.com/patKANjyLx — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 17, 2024

Roy Keane was not happy with Mbappe’s antics, calling it ‘out of order’. During the coverage on ITV, he said:

“He gets an injury, obviously. But he’s got on the pitch to try and stop the play and went on to sit on the pitch. I don’t like to see this. This is out of order. This is what he has been instructed by the manager to get back. He has had a treatment, he has come off… But to go back on and sit on the pitch. I don’t like to see it. He deserved the yellow card.”