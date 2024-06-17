Arsenal and Manchester United are among the clubs to have asked about a potential transfer deal for Paris Saint-Germain attacking midfielder Xavi Simons this summer, CaughtOffside understands.

The Netherlands international is currently at Euro 2024, but it seems there is plenty of interest in the player, with sources informing CaughtOffside that Arsenal want to sign him on loan, while Man Utd could push for a permanent deal if they miss out on Crystal Palace star Michael Olise.

Simons shone on loan at RB Leipzig last season and another temporary move is seen as more likely than a permanent exit, with PSG not keen to sell the 21-year-old, despite not finding much room for him in their first-team so far.

It is understood that as well as Arsenal and Man Utd, there have also been contacts made by the likes of Manchester City, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Juventus, so there is clearly no shortage of interest for PSG to contend with.

Although PSG don’t want to sell Simons, it seems both Arsenal and Barca would be open to taking the player on loan, so that could give those clubs the edge at the moment.

Simons transfer: Where next for PSG’s Dutch midfield gem?

It would be exciting to see a top young talent like Simons coming to the Premier League just as he looks set to enter his peak years, and one imagines he could be a useful addition at Arsenal, who will want more quality in the attacking midfield department next season.

The Gunners came so close to winning the Premier League title last term, but at times lacked a player with that spark to change a game out of nothing, so Simons could be just what they need to close that narrow gap.

United would also do well to land Simons if possible, though it seems Olise remains their top target, and probably a more realistic one anyway given that they prefer a permanent move for Simons, but PSG don’t want to sell.