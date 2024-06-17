Spurs learn asking price for possible Emerson Royal replacement

Spurs have reportedly identified AS Monaco’s Vanderson as a possible replacement for AC Milan-linked Emerson Royal.

That’s according to a recent report from leading transfer journalist and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, who claims the Brazilian full-back is ‘one of the options’ on Ange Postecoglou’s defensive shortlist.

Spurs identify Vanderson as possible Emerson Royal replacement

Vanderson, 22, has enjoyed an impressive two-and-a-half years at the Stade Louis II. Joining from Gremio during the January window of the 2021-22 season, Monaco’s number two has grown to become an important player for Adi Hutter.

Making 84 appearances since signing, across all competitions, the 22-year-old has proven he has what it takes to meet the demanding levels of top-flight European football.

And now, according to X’s football transfer news king Romano, the Rondonopolis-born defender could be in line for a new challenge.

With Emerson’s proposed move to AC Milan expected to be completed, Vanderson’s representatives at Bertolucci Sports will be tasked with negotiating a move to London for one of their star clients. The potential deal would cost Daniel Levy a fair amount though. The Lilywhites’ French rivals are thought to be demanding a fee in excess of £34 million for Vanderson, whose deal runs until 2028.

Emerson, who joined Spurs from Barcelona in 2021, has lost his starting place to last season’s standout performer Pedro Porro.