Liverpool interested in transfer of quality Michael Olise alternative who’d cost almost half the price

Liverpool are reportedly interested in a potential transfer deal for Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville, who looks likely to be on the move for around £30-35million this summer.

The 22-year-old has shown himself to be an exciting talent with his performances in the Championship, and it seems clear he’d add something to this Reds side, with new manager Arne Slot surely in need of a bit more variety up front.

Mohamed Salah is not getting any younger, while Diogo Jota has been pretty injury prone, so there could be room for someone like Summerville to come in as an option for the present and future.

According to Ben Jacobs, via Give Me Sport, Liverpool are interested in Summerville, and the Dutchman is expected to leave Elland Road this summer, with Jacobs noting that he’d likely be a good option for a lot of the clubs who are also looking at Crystal Palace star Michael Olise, who could cost almost double that.

Liverpool could do well to move for Summerville quickly in case Olise’s future is resolved and then whoever misses out on the Palace winger perhaps turns to him as an alternative.

Discussing the situation, Jacobs said: “It is very likely that Summerville departs Leeds. Liverpool are interested in him and there’s a real feeling that £30-35 million might be good enough, even though Leeds’ valuation might be slightly higher.