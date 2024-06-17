West Ham United are reportedly on alert and ready to make their move for Barcelona misfit Ferran Torres this summer as he seems set to be made available.

The Spanish forward, formerly of Manchester City, has not quite lived up to expectations at Barca, and it will be interesting to see what kind of offers could tempt the Catalan giants to let him go this summer.

Torres might not be quite at the level that elite clubs like City and Barcelona are looking for, but one imagines he could have an impact at a club like West Ham.

Still only 24 years of age, Torres may well have it in him to improve in years to come, and playing regularly for someone like West Ham might be just what he needs at this stage of his career.

West Ham would surely do well to consider Torres and other similar attacking options to give them a bit more variety next season, having become a tad over-reliant on Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio in recent times.

New manager Julen Lopetegui will also know La Liga well, so should have had a close look at Torres at various points down the years.