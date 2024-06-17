Tottenham are actively seeking to bolster their attacking options this summer and have identified several potential strikers, including Brentford’s highly sought-after forward, Ivan Toney.

Ivan Toney has become one of the most coveted strikers in the Premier League, attracting interest from multiple clubs.

Tottenham have shown significant interest in the Brentford star and were reported to be readying a bid for him.

Bid turned down but personal terms agreed

And as per the latest report from Football Transfers, Spurs’ have submitted a £40 million bid for Toney, which has been turned down by Brentford.

The Bees are reportedly holding out for £65 million but may settle for a fee closer to £55 million.

It was recently reported that the North London club are readying a bid for the striker and as per the latest report from Football Transfers, the bid worth £40m has been turned down by Brentford. It is claimed that the Bees are asking for £65m but could settle for a fee close to £55m.

The report also adds that the player has agreed personal terms with Tottenham.

Toney’s impressive stats

Toney had an outstanding 2022-23 season, scoring 20 goals in 33 Premier League games, making him the third-highest scorer in the league behind Erling Haaland and Harry Kane.

With over 350 appearances and around 200 direct goal contributions across the English Football League divisions, the 28-year-old Toney brings a wealth of experience and proven quality.

His addition could provide an immediate impact for Tottenham as they aim to strengthen their squad.

Toney is entering the final year of his contract, which expires next June. This situation suggests that Brentford may prefer to sell him this summer rather than risk losing him for free next year.