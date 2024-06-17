Manchester United are preparing a player plus cash offer for Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi according to reports, as they look to strengthen their defensive options.

Guehi is currently with the England squad at Euro 2024 and put in an impressive performance alongside John Stones as the Three Lions beat Serbia 1-0 on Sunday night to get off to a winning start.

The 23-year-old is expected to be subject to interest this summer, and has been linked with a move to Liverpool and a return to Chelsea in the past.

United prepare player plus cash deal for Guehi

United are in the market for defensive reinforcements this summer following the departure of Raphael Varane, whilst there are still doubts over the future of Harry Maguire.

The Red Devils have identified Jarrad Branthwaite as their priority target and saw an opening bid of £35m rejected, which is way short of Everton’s £70m valuation.

Lille’s Leny Yoro and Bayern Munich’s Matthijs de Ligt are viewed as alternatives, but it’s believed Yoro favours a move to Real Madrid, whilst De Ligt won’t decide his future until after the Euros.

However, TEAMtalk have reported United are targeting Guehi and are preparing to offer former Palace player Aaron Wan-Bissaka plus cash in an attempt to land the England international.

United are reportedly working on a low initial budget this summer that they will look to raise through selling Jadon Sancho, Mason Greenwood and Casemiro, so they may have to get creative with their deals by including players.

Guehi has two years remaining on his contract at Selhurst Park and The Telegraph reported Palace are planning to hold talks with the defender over a new deal, and will demand more than £65m if he tells the club he wants to leave.

TEAMtalk adds that Guehi would be open to joining the Old Trafford outfit, but the Eagles will do everything they can to keep hold of one of their star players to give them the best chance of success heading into the new season.