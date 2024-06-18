Video: Amadou Onana snaps at reporter for mixing him up with Manchester United star

Everton FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Everton star Amadou Onana was not happy after Belgium’s defeat to Slovakia on Monday and after the match, the midfielder had a go at a reporter for mixing him up with Man United’s Andre Onana.

Monday was a tough day for all involved with the Belgium national team as they were the victims of a shock defeat in their Euro 2024 opener as Slovakia emerged from the match as 1-0 winners.

Tensions were understandably high as a result and it all came to a boil when a reporter called Amadou Onana, “Andre”.

This was a very disrespectful moment as the reporter should be aware of the Belgium star’s name.

The 22-year-old clearly didn’t like it and had a little snap by saying: “Andre is not even my name mate.”

Man United goalkeeper Andre Onana was clearly on the reporter’s mind and the Everton star’s reaction is totally understandable.

More Stories / Latest News
Graham Potter closes in on a return to the Premier League
Video: Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo comes so close to the best assist of Euro 2024
Video: Man United talent admits he “considered” not playing for England

Watch: Amadou Onana snaps at reporter for mixing him up with Manchester United star

More Stories Amadou Onana

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.