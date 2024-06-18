Arsenal 2024/25 Premier League fixture list confirmed: Wolves first, Spurs & Man City away in September

Arsenal begin their 2024/25 Premier League campaign at home to Wolves as they face some difficult early tests in a bid to finally get their hands on the title.

The Gunners will be looking to make up for their near-misses in 2022/23 and 2023/24, as they came very close both times to pipping Manchester City to the trophy, only to just struggle to get over the line.

They’ll take on Man City away early on in the new campaign, and that could be an early indication of their credentials for 2024/25.

See below for the Arsenal fixtures in full…

AUGUST

Sat 17 Wolverhampton Wanderers (H)

Sat 24 Aston Villa (A)

Sat 31 Brighton & Hove Albion (H)

SEPTEMBER

Sat 14 Tottenham Hotspur (A)

Sat 21 Manchester City (A)

Sat 28 Leicester City (H)

OCTOBER

Sat 5 Southampton (H)

Sat 19 Bournemouth (A)

Sat 26 Liverpool (H)

NOVEMBER

Sat 2 Newcastle United (A)

Sat 9 Chelsea (A)

Sat 23 Nottingham Forest (H)

Sat 30 West Ham United (A)

DECEMBER

Tue 3 Manchester United (H)

Sat 7 Fulham (A)

Sat 14 Everton (H)

Sat 21 Crystal Palace (A)

Thu 26 Ipswich Town (H)

Sun 29 Brentford (A)

JANUARY

Sat 4 Brighton & Hove Albion (A)

Tue 14 Tottenham Hotspur (H)

Sat 18 Aston Villa (H)

Sat 25 Wolverhampton Wanderers (A)

FEBRUARY

Sat 1 Manchester City (H)

Sat 15 Leicester City (A)

Sat 22 West Ham United (H)

Tue 25 Nottingham Forest (A)

MARCH

Sat 8 Manchester United (A)

Sat 15 Chelsea (H)

APRIL

Tue 1 Fulham (H)

Sat 5 Everton (A)

Sat 12 Brentford (H)

Sat 19 Ipswich Town (A)

Sat 26 Crystal Palace (H)

MAY

Sat 3 Bournemouth (H)

Sat 10 Liverpool (A)

Sun 18 Newcastle United (H)

Sun 25 Southampton (A)

