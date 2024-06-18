Arsenal 2024/25 Premier League fixture list confirmed: Wolves first, Spurs & Man City away in September

Arsenal begin their 2024/25 Premier League campaign at home to Wolves as they face some difficult early tests in a bid to finally get their hands on the title.

The Gunners will be looking to make up for their near-misses in 2022/23 and 2023/24, as they came very close both times to pipping Manchester City to the trophy, only to just struggle to get over the line.

They’ll take on Man City away early on in the new campaign, and that could be an early indication of their credentials for 2024/25.

See below for the Arsenal fixtures in full…

AUGUST
Sat 17  Wolverhampton Wanderers (H)
Sat 24  Aston Villa (A)
Sat 31  Brighton & Hove Albion (H)

SEPTEMBER 
Sat 14  Tottenham Hotspur (A)
Sat 21  Manchester City (A)
Sat 28  Leicester City (H)

OCTOBER 
Sat 5  Southampton (H)
Sat 19  Bournemouth (A)
Sat 26  Liverpool (H)

NOVEMBER
Sat 2  Newcastle United (A)
Sat 9  Chelsea (A)
Sat 23  Nottingham Forest (H)
Sat 30  West Ham United (A)

DECEMBER
Tue 3  Manchester United (H)
Sat 7  Fulham (A)
Sat 14  Everton (H)
Sat 21  Crystal Palace (A)
Thu 26  Ipswich Town (H)
Sun 29  Brentford (A)

JANUARY
Sat 4  Brighton & Hove Albion (A)
Tue 14  Tottenham Hotspur (H)
Sat 18  Aston Villa (H)
Sat 25  Wolverhampton Wanderers (A)

FEBRUARY    
Sat 1  Manchester City (H)
Sat 15  Leicester City (A)
Sat 22  West Ham United (H)
Tue 25  Nottingham Forest (A)

MARCH 
Sat 8  Manchester United (A)
Sat 15  Chelsea (H)

APRIL
Tue 1  Fulham (H)
Sat 5  Everton (A)
Sat 12  Brentford (H)
Sat 19  Ipswich Town (A)
Sat 26  Crystal Palace (H)

MAY   
Sat 3  Bournemouth (H)
Sat 10  Liverpool (A)
Sun 18  Newcastle United (H)
Sun 25  Southampton (A)

