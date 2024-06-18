Everton midfielder Amadou Onana is expected to leave the club this summer and the Belgian midfielder is a man in demand.

According to Mundo Deportivo, clubs like Arsenal and Manchester United are favourites to sign him. The 22-year-old Belgian has proven himself to be a reliable performer in the Premier League and he should prove to be a quality acquisition for Arsenal as well.

The need to bring in a quality alternative to Thomas Partey and Onana certainly fits the profile. It will be interesting to see if they can agree on a deal with the Toffees. Everton are under financial pressure and they will have to comply with financial regulations. Therefore, selling the Belgian before the end of the month would be ideal for them.

Everton have already had points deductions for failing to comply with the financial regulations, and they will not want to be in a similar situation once again. On the other hand, Onana will be tempted to join a big club. Arsenal and Manchester United are among the biggest clubs in the country and they could provide him with the platform to compete for trophies.

Arsenal need Amadou Onana

Arsenal will be hoping to win the league title in the upcoming season and they need to sign quality players. Someone like Onana will add physicality and defensive cover to their midfield. He will also help shield to the back four. He could have a defining impact at the North London club if the move goes through.

Meanwhile, Manchester United need a defensive midfielder as well. Casemiro was quite underwhelming this past season and the Red Devils need an upgrade. The Everton star knows the league well and he should be able to settle in quickly and make an instant impact at Old Trafford.

It will be interesting to see where the 22-year-old midfielder ends up eventually.