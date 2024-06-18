Arsenal set to offer goalkeeper new contract despite Gunners signing David Raya

Arsenal have offered third-choice goalkeeper Karl Hein a new contract and the Estonian is set to put pen to paper once the final details of the deal are sorted.

The 22-year-old has been with the Premier League club since 2018, making only one senior appearance for the North London outfit in that period.

Hein spent some time on loan with Reading in 2022 but has failed to play regular football at first-team level since.

The Estonian has played mostly with Arsenal’s U21 team and has also been the third-choice for Mikel Arteta behind David Raya and Aaron Ramsdale.

The Gunners are set to turn the Spanish goalkeeper’s loan deal into a permanent move this summer with the English giants paying Brentford £27m for his services. Despite this Hein will sign a new deal at the Emirates, reports Fabrizio Romano, who states that a loan deal is a strong possibility for the 22-year-old ahead of the new campaign.

The goalkeeper situation at Arsenal is a little messy

The goalkeeper situation at Arsenal has been a little messy ever since David Raya arrived at the club as the Gunners essentially have two number-ones in their squad. The Spaniard is the undisputed starter now at the Emirates and that has cast doubt over the future of Ramsdale.

The England international has been linked with a move away from the North London club this summer as he is unlikely to want to be a backup again.

Should the 26-year-old depart the Emirates Stadium, that will leave the number two spot open; but if Hein goes on loan for the 2024/25 campaign, who will feel that void in Arteta’s squad?