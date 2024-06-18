Arsenal and Newcastle willing to pay €25 million for La Liga ace this summer

Arsenal and Newcastle United are keen on the Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin.

The 25-year-old has been an important player for the Spanish club this past season and he played a key role in their league and the Champions League win.

Thibaut Courtois missed most of the season with an injury and Lunin stepped up to fill his void. The Ukrainian produced impressive performances for the Spanish club but he is likely to drop back to the bench next season when the Belgian international returns from injury. Courtois played just five matches last season.

According to a report from Sport, the goalkeeper is unhappy with his role at Real Madrid and he is considering a summer exit.

The report states that Arsenal and Newcastle United would be willing to offer €25 million to sign the player. It remains to be seen whether Real Madrid are willing to sanction his departure. He has proven himself to be a capable backup option and the Spanish giants might want to hold on to a player of his quality.

However, Lunin needs to play more often at this stage of his career and if Real Madrid cannot provide him with that opportunity, it would be ideal for him to move on.

Arsenal and Newcastle could use Andriy Lunin

Aaron Ramsdale has been linked with the move away from the club and Arsenal need a quality replacement. The Real Madrid goalkeeper seems like the perfect acquisition for them

On the other hand, Newcastle are looking to bring in a reliable backup option for Nick Pope and Lunin could compete with him for the starting spot.

The reported €25 million fee could prove to be a bargain for a player of his experience and qualities. It remains to be seen where he ends up.