Arsenal expert Charles Watts has provided some insight into what the Gunners could do next in the transfer market after failing to get hold of the signing of RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko.

The talented young Slovenia international has shone in the Bundesliga in recent times, establishing himself as one of the most exciting prospects in Europe, and it seems Arsenal were eager to snap him up this summer.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Watts now says Arsenal won’t necessarily seek a direct alternative to Sesko, but might instead look at other ways they could strengthen their attack.

Watts says players like Xavi Simons, Nico Williams and Pedro Neto might be the style of player Arsenal will look at, with Mikel Arteta arguably not only lacking an out-and-out goal-scorer in his squad, but also someone to provide a bit of spark from midfield or out wide.

What next for Arsenal after Sesko transfer snub?

Discussing Arsenal’s plans after the Sesko decision to stay at Leipzig, Watts said: “How Arsenal react to missing out on Benjamin Sesko is going to be very interesting. I don’t think it’s a given that they just focus their attention on signing another out and out number nine.

“We’ve just spoken about Xavi Simons and it wouldn’t surprise me if Arsenal’s focus now will be on bolstering their attacking options by adding someone who can add goals and creativity from out wide.

“Kai Havertz’s form having moved up front in the second half of last season has certainly lessened the need for a new central striker.”

He added: “So they do have good options up front and I think they will continue to track Sesko as well. So they won’t just panic and go out and sign a striker just for the sake of it.

“There is a strong argument that a new wide option is just as important when it comes to strengthening the squad and we know that they admire players like Pedro Neto and Nico Williams.

“There is certainly a big hole in the squad for a player like either one of them and I do think that a signing like that is now probably more realistic than an out and out number nine.”

MORE: Arsenal 2024/25 Premier League fixtures