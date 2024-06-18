Arsenal willing to pay upto €75 million for 17-goal attacker this summer

Arsenal are interested in signing Victor Osimhen this summer.

The striker is expected to move away from Italy in the coming weeks and he has been linked with clubs in the Premier League as well as Saudi Arabia. According to journalist Valter de Maggio relayed by CalcioNapoli24, Arsenal are keen on securing the Nigerian signature this summer, but they are unwilling to pay more than €75 million.

It will be interesting to see if Napoli are willing to sanction his departure for that kind of money. The Italian outfit values him at €120 million. However, it is fair to assume that his suitors are unlikely to pay that kind of money for him.

There is no doubt that the 25-year-old is a top-class player and he is certainly one of the best strikers in European football right now. He has helped Napoli win the league title as well and he could transform Arsenal in the final third. He scored 17 goals last season.

However, the Italian outfit will have to be more reasonable with their demands. Arsenal will need to strengthen the other areas of their squad as well and they cannot afford to pay €120 million for a striker.

Arsenal need someone like Victor Osimhen

The Gunners need a reliable finisher in their ranks and Osimhen would be ideal for them. He could lead the line for them and he would be an upgrade on Gabriel Jesus who scored just four goals in the last season.

Arsenal have finished second in the league table for the last two seasons and they will be hoping to win the league title in the upcoming campaign. They need quality players to overtake Manchester City in the table and someone like Osimhen could make a big difference. He has the physical and technical attributes to thrive in English as well and he could hit the ground running in the Premier League.