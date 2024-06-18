£155k-a-week duo determined to play for Aston Villa next season

Unai Emery is expected to target a new left-back for Aston Villa ahead of next season.

However, according to a recent report from The Athletic, Villa could face problems in their recruitment plans with both Lucas Digne and Alex Moreno keen to remain in the Midlands.

Neither player is thought to be interested in leaving Villa Park this summer with both full-back’s contracts not set to expire until 2026.

Failure to offload one, or both, left-backs could leave Emery’s hands tied with Villa already needing to offload talent in order to comply with the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability rules.

The pair are thought to earn £115,000-per week and are valued at around £25 million, combined.

