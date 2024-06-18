Reports in Spain say Barcelona have made important Liverpool man their priority summer target

Barcelona are believed to be chasing Liverpool’s Luis Diaz and reports in Spain have stated that the La Liga giants have made the Colombian star their priority target for the current transfer window.

According to Sport, Barcelona’s sporting director Deco is a big fan of Diaz and has chosen the Liverpool man to be the Catalan outfit’s main target as they want to add to the left-wing position in Hansi Flick’s squad.

Barca still have serious financial issues to deal with and will have to sell players in order to bring in new stars for the 2024/25 campaign.

Liverpool will not let Diaz go cheaply having signed the winger from FC Porto as part of a deal that could rise to as much as £49m. The Colombia international’s value has grown since moving to Anfield, therefore, Barcelona would have to come up with a fee larger than this to bring the 27-year-old to Spain.

This is highly unlikely and although Barca seem to like Diaz, a transfer is not feasible in their current state.

Liverpool will not want to lose Luis Diaz ahead of the 2024/25 campaign

Diaz has a contract with Liverpool until 2027, which means that the Reds are under no pressure to sell the winger anytime soon.

Fans of the club may be concerned due to the player flirting with a move to Barcelona in the past, but this deal is almost impossible for the La Liga giants to complete unless they part ways with some of their biggest stars in the coming weeks.

The Colombian remains an important player for Liverpool and unless another club comes knocking to try and lure him away, the 27-year-old will be running down the left wing at Anfield throughout next season.