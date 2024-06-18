Bayern Munich man responds to criticism of national team performances

Manuel Neuer insists he is paying no attention to the recent criticism of his performances and believes it’s important Germany ‘stick together’ for the good of their Euro 2024 campaign.

The Bayern Munich veteran is among the greatest goalkeepers of all time but has made a number of high-profile errors recently, including in a Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid and an international friendly against Greece.

Germany are blessed with great depth at goalkeeper, with Barcelona No.1 Marc-Andre ter Stegen their back-up option — while the likes of Bernd Leno and Kevin Trapp didn’t even make the squad for this summer’s tournament.

Nevertheless, it’s the 38-year-old Neuer who Julian Naglesmann has put his faith into.

Speaking ahead of Germany’s second group match against Hungary on Wednesday, the 120-time international insists he has paid no heed to what has been written about him in the press, listening solely to what advice the national team coaching staff has for him.

“I didn’t read anything. I’ve always done it that way: I go into the analysis with the people in charge here. We discuss everything and look at the pictures and evaluate everything based on the pictures,” Neuer said at a press conference (via Get Football News Germany).

“So I didn’t think much about the debate. What’s important is the relationship of trust between coaches, players and me. And there’s a lot of trust there.”

Neuer calls for unity in Germany squad

Even without a loss in form from Neuer, there will always be a debate regarding who should be Germany’s No.1 given the quality and experience of Ter Stegen — a 40-time international himself with five La Liga titles and a Champions League medal under his belt with Barcelona.

However, Neuer has called for unity within the squad across all areas of the pitch, with Germany chasing their first European Championships title since 1996.

“It’s important for the team to stick together, regardless of the position,” he said. “We have a big and good squad with great players everywhere. Discussions won’t help us. We have to work together in the goalkeeper position as well”