Billy Gilmour names Barcelona and Real Madrid legends as career inspirations

Brighton midfielder Billy Gilmour has revealed Andres Iniesta and Cristiano Ronaldo were his early footballing idols.

After coming through at Chelsea, the 23-year-old has become a key part of the Brighton side impressing in the Premier League over the last couple of years, also helping the Seagulls reach the 2023/24 Europa League round of 16 in their first-ever continental campaign.

Gilmour is also a part of the Scotland squad that has made the trip to Euro 2024, coming off the bench in their disappointing 5-1 thrashing to hosts Germany in the opening match of the tournament.

Speaking in an interview with BBC Sport, Gilmour has named fellow diminutive midfielder Iniesta as his later footballing inspiration, following a spell idolizing Ronaldo — the legendary pair having won a combined 11 La Liga titles and eight Champions Leagues during their time in Spain alone, for Barcelona and Real Madrid, respectively.

“Of course it’s your dad [who is your inspiration], but football-wise it was Cristiano Ronaldo,” said Gilmour. “When I got a bit older and I understood what position I was going to play in, it was [Andres] Iniesta.”

Gilmour reveals Lampard influence

Gilmour took a huge risk in 2017, deciding to leave Glasgow giants Rangers for Chelsea shortly after his 16th birthday.

The move paid off, though. Despite not quite establishing himself at Stamford Bridge, Gilmour is now a Premier League star and an important player in the future of Scottish football.

The midfielder has given his thanks to Chelsea legend Frank Lampard, who was in charge of the Blues upon his arrival.

“I took that jump,” said Gilmour. “I had full confidence in myself to go down and give it my best. I always knew I could go back, but I’d regret it if I didn’t.

“It was definitely a difficult decision. What made it easy was my dad being away for nine years. He said, ‘you’re going to feel homesick sometimes and if you are it’s normal, just give me a call’.

“Frank was amazing with me. He gave me the chance at Chelsea to express myself. He gave me a lot of trust.”