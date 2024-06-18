Borussia Dortmund preparing deal to sign Newcastle United winger

Borussia Dortmund have reportedly included Newcastle United youngster Yankuba Minteh on their shortlist of summer attacking targets.

New manager Nuri Sahin is believed to want to bring a new winger to the Signal Iduna Park Stadium with Sky Sports Germany’s Patrick Berger recently reporting that Fenerbache’s Ferdi Kadioglu and PSV’s Jerdy Schouten have been included in the Black and Yellow’s shortlist along with the Magpies’ Minteh.

Although viewed as a bright prospect by the Toon, Minteh, 19, has yet to make his debut for the club despite signing from Danish side Odense BK a year ago.

The talented teenager spent last season out on loan with Feyenoord where he enjoyed a decent individual campaign — scoring 11 goals and registering another six assists in 37 games in all competitions.

However, now set to finally arrive at St. James’ Park, Minteh, who has four years left on his deal, could be set for an immediate transfer to Germany’s top-flight and to a club best known for their ability to further develop young players.