Man United have alternative transfer targets as they refuse to be held to ransom by PL rivals

Manchester United reportedly have alternative transfer targets in mind in defence as it looks like Everton’s demands for Jarrad Branthwaite will be too high for them.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano on his YouTube channel, with the Italian journalist explaining that the Red Devils no longer want to be roped into paying a ‘United tax’ on transfers after over-paying in the market on a number of occasions down the years.

Branthwaite has shone at Goodison Park and looks like a player with a big future in the game, but Man Utd are seemingly not prepared to pay £65-70million for the 21-year-old after having an initial proposal of around £35m rejected.

Romano says United now have other names they’ve been monitoring, with Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo and Juventus’ Gleison Bremer among their alternatives in that position.

Branthwaite transfer: Man United refusing to over-pay for the Everton centre-back

It will be interesting to see if this leads to Everton lowering their demands for Branthwaite, as the Toffees may well be under pressure to sanction a big sale this summer in order to stay in line with Financial Fair Play regulations.

The Merseyside outfit were docked points in the Premier League last season after being found to have breached FFP rules, so a big sale like Branthwaite could be important to them.

United clearly like Branthwaite, according to Romano, so perhaps they haven’t entirely given up on this signing yet, and there’s always a chance that the links with the likes of Todibo and Bremer are being slightly exaggerated in order to put pressure on Everton.

Big transfers like this are rarely straightforward, so there may still be some back and forth to keep an eye on with this story, even if for now it looks like Everton’s demands are going to make it very difficult for MUFC.