Brighton are not expected to have a free run at Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville this summer according to reports.

Summerville is not short of suitors, and is expected to be sold by Leeds after they failed to gain promotion to the Premier League.

The 22-year-old scored 21 goals and provided ten assists in 49 games in all competitions last season and was named in the Championship team of the season.

Brighton won’t have a free run at Summerville

According to recent reports Brighton have opened talks with Leeds over a move for the Dutch winger who has also been linked with a move to Liverpool, but it remains unclear what their transfer plans are this summer under Arne Slot.

It’s believed Summerville is valued at around £30m by Leeds, and he is under contract at Elland Road until 2026.

An update on Summerville’s future has been provided by talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook who says Brighton are in the driving seat but they won’t have things their own way.

“I don’t expect them [Brighton] to have a free run at Summerville,” Crook told talkSPORT.

“I think a lot of Premier League clubs have him on their radar.

“There has been talk of Liverpool, although I am told maybe that interest has cooled slightly.

“It’s going to be a good deal for Leeds.

“I think they are pricing him at around £30 million, so money to reinvest in their squad potentially.”

Brighton will be looking to bounce back from a disappointing campaign which saw them finish eleventh under the now departed Roberto De Zerbi.

The Seagulls have now appointed 31-year-old Fabian Hurzeler as their new boss, with the German set to become the youngest manager in Premier League history with several of Brighton’s current squad older than him.