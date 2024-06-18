Chelsea 2024/25 Premier League fixture list: Man City at home on the opening day

Chelsea have a very difficult start to the 2024/25 Premier League as they face reigning champions Manchester City at Stamford Bridge for their first game under new manager Enzo Maresca.

The Blues will be looking to improve on last season’s sixth place finish, but they couldn’t have asked for a more difficult start as Maresca takes on his old boss Pep Guardiola in the opening fixture.

See Chelsea’s 2024/25 fixtures in full below…

August

18: Manchester City (h)

24: Wolves (a)

31: Crystal Palace (h)

September

14: Bournemouth (a)

21: West Ham (a)

28: Brighton (h)

October

5: Nottingham Forest (h)

19: Liverpool (a)

26: Newcastle (h)

November

2: Manchester United (a)

9: Arsenal (h)

23: Leicester (a)

30: Aston Villa (h)

December

4: Southampton (a)

7: Tottenham (a)

14: Brentford (h)

21: Everton (a)

26: Fulham (h)

29: Ipswich Town (a)

January

4: Crystal Palace (a)

15: Bournemouth (h)

18: Wolves (h)

25: Manchester City (a)

February

1: West Ham (h)

15: Brighton (a)

22: Aston Villa (a)

26: Southampton (h)

March

8: Leicester (h)

15: Arsenal (a)

April

2: Tottenham (h)

5: Brentford (a)

12: Ipswich Town (h)

19: Fulham (a)

26: Everton (h)

May

3: Liverpool (h)

10: Newcastle (a)

18: Manchester United (h)

25: Nottingham Forest (a)

