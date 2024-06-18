Chelsea have been linked with a move for the Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran this summer.

The 20-year-old striker struggles for regular game time at the West Midlands club and he could be on the move this summer. Chelsea are keen on signing him and Fabrizio Romano has now revealed that the Blues could offer Ian Maatsen as a part of the deal to sign the Aston Villa striker.

Apparently, Aston Villa are demanding a fee of around £40 million for the Colombian striker and Chelsea are now hoping to include the 22-year-old defender as a part of the deal so that they can bring down the asking price. It will be interesting to see if Aston Villa are willing to accept the deal. Player plus cash deals are often difficult to execute. It remains to be seen how the situation situation unfolds.

Duran will be hoping to play regularly at this stage of his career and a move to Chelsea could be an exciting opportunity for him.

Ian Maatsen will want to leave Chelsea

On the other hand, Maatsen was on alone at Borussia Dortmund last season and he reached the UEFA Champions League final with them.

He will want to continue competing at the highest level and he will be keen on securing a permanent exit from Chelsea. Aston Villa have secured Champions League qualification for the next season and they will be able to provide him with regular opportunities. It remains to be seen whether he is open to joining the West Midlands club in the coming weeks. They have a quality manager in Unai Emery who can help him develop further.

As for Duran, he will look to play more often next season and a move to Chelsea would be ideal for him. He could compete with Nicolas Jackson for the starting spot.