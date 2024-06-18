Chelsea have identified Atletico Madrid striker Samu Omorodion as their first choice striker target according to reports in Italy.

The Blues are in the market for a new forward to compete with and complement Nicolas Jackson, who scored 14 Premier League goals in his debut season last time out.

There was strong interest in RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko, but the 21-year-old decided to stay in Germany, whilst Napoli’s Victor Osimhen was deemed too expensive.

Chelsea turn to Samu Omorodion

Chelsea have been pursuing a deal for Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran, and it was reported last week by The Telegraph an agreement was broadly in place for a deal worth up to £40m, although there were still some hurdles to overcome.

The likes of Serhou Guirassy, Lois Openda and Dominic Solanke have been touted as possible alternatives should the Blues decide against signing Duran.

However Italian outlet Di Marzio have reported Chelsea have identified Atletico Madrid’s Omorodion as their first choice as they look for a new striker.

The 20-year-old scored nine goals whilst on loan at Deportivo Alaves last season and has now returned to the Spanish capital.

Di Marzio add that Chelsea will try to reach an agreement with Atletico quickly due to the competition for Omorodion and even had an offer of €40m rejected.

The report states the La Liga outfit value Omorodion at around €80m which is believed to be his release clause, with Roma and Napoli also interested.

It appears Jackson will be trusted as Chelsea’s first choice striker next season with the Blues clearly looking for a striker to compete with him rather than someone who will instantly be the main man.

Chelsea have already signed Tosin Adarabioyo on a free transfer from neighbours Fulham and are pushing hard to sign Crystal Palace star Michael Olise as they look to strengthen a squad which finished sixth last season.