Chelsea and Tottenham alerted to the availability of 78-cap Int’l on a bargain

Tottenham Hotspur have been offered the chance to sign the German international defender Mats Hummels.

According to HITC, the 35-year-old defender is a free agent now and the likes of Tottenham, Chelsea and Newcastle have been alerted to his availability. It will be interesting to see if they decide to make a move for him on a free transfer. Despite being 35, he has been a reliable performer for club and country and he could prove to be a quality short-term acquisition for Tottenham and Chelsea.

Tottenham need to add more depth to their defensive unit and the 35-year-old could prove to be the ideal acquisition for them. He would be a short-term signing but he will add leadership qualities, depth and winning experience to the side. Furthermore, he will be available on a free transfer and the move could prove to be a bargain for Tottenham.

Mats Hummels would be a useful addition

Meanwhile, Chelsea are looking to bring in a quality central defender as well. Thiago Silva has left the club upon the expiry of his deal and Hummels could be the ideal replacement. The 78-cap German international has the quality and the experience to replace the Brazilian and it remains to be seen whether the Blues can secure agreement with him.

Signing a player of his quality and experience on a free transfer would be a major coup. Tottenham and Chelsea will have to improve the other areas of their squad as well and signing the German international a free transfer would be ideal.

Meanwhile, Newcastle have been alerted to his availability as well and it remains to be seen whether the Magpies decide to make a move for him. They could certainly use more quality alongside Sven Botman and Hummels certainly has the quality to thrive in the Premier League and improve them.