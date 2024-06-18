Video: Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo comes so close to the best assist of Euro 2024

Portugal are in action against the Czech Republic on Tuesday night and the deadlock was almost broken through an incredible Cristiano Ronaldo assist.

There has been a lot of talk around the 39-year-old heading into Euro 2024 as many believe the superstar should not be a starter for Portugal as the Al-Nassr forward does not offer enough.

The Real Madrid legend has been very quiet throughout the first half but almost produced the best assist of the Euros so far as Vitinha nearly finished off his backheel pass.

The moment was special from a great of the game, but Ronaldo will need to do more than that if Portugal are to break down a well-organised Czech Republic side.

The Al-Nassr star has been on fire in Saudi Arabia this season but the Euros is a massive step up in quality. The legendary forward has produced 44 goals and 13 assists across 45 matches, but all his country needs right now is for Ronaldo to produce just one goal contribution.

Watch: Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo produces beautiful backheel pass

RONALDO ALMOST WITH A SUPER ASSIST pic.twitter.com/gfCdTfvDbf — Frank??? (fan) (@TenHagEra) June 18, 2024