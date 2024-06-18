Video: Czech Republic’s joy short-lived vs Portugal as screamer cancelled out by huge error

The Czech Republic took the lead over Portugal with a screamer in their Euro 2024 opener, but that joy was short-lived after a major goalkeeping error helped the Portuguese back into the game.
The Czechs have kept Roberto Martinez’s men quiet for the majority of the game and took a shock lead just after the hour mark. Lukas Provod scored a beauty from outside of the box but unfortunately, goalkeeper Jindrich Stanek ruined his moment.
The 28-year-old punched a Portugal cross off of his own player but the Czech Republic shot-stopper should have caught it.
The Czechs will be happy with a draw, but they still have some time to go to hold on to their point.
Watch: Czech Republic’s joy short-lived vs Portugal as screamer cancelled out by huge error
WHAT A HIT ?
Lukas Provod with a stunning strike to open the scoring against Portugal ? #Euro2024 #PORCZE pic.twitter.com/3dqgVrFw3r
— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) June 18, 2024
Oh no ?
Portugal with an instant reply as Robin Hranac scores an unfortunate own goal ?#Euro2024 #PORCZE pic.twitter.com/y1qRsBuSR3
— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) June 18, 2024
CZECHIA TAKES THE LEAD OVER PORTUGAL!!! ???
Lukáš Provod with the goal!!! ? pic.twitter.com/wblVo9Ulqx
— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 18, 2024
AN OWN GOAL TO LEVEL THE SCORE ?
Czechia's lead only lasted for 7 minutes before the ball found the back of the net for Portugal ?? pic.twitter.com/FJUUdJTtmI
— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 18, 2024