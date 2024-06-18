Video: Czech Republic’s joy short-lived vs Portugal as screamer cancelled out by huge error

The Czech Republic took the lead over Portugal with a screamer in their Euro 2024 opener, but that joy was short-lived after a major goalkeeping error helped the Portuguese back into the game. 

The Czechs have kept Roberto Martinez’s men quiet for the majority of the game and took a shock lead just after the hour mark. Lukas Provod scored a beauty from outside of the box but unfortunately, goalkeeper Jindrich Stanek ruined his moment.

The 28-year-old punched a Portugal cross off of his own player but the Czech Republic shot-stopper should have caught it.

The Czechs will be happy with a draw, but they still have some time to go to hold on to their point.

