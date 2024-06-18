Denmark vs England team news, TV channel and ticket info

Denmark and England continue their Euro 2024 campaigns with a clash at Waldstadion in Frankfurt on Thursday afternoon.

This match will pit two very familiar opponents against each other, with Denmark and England meeting 22 times previously. Of course, the most recent clash was England’s 2-1 victory in the Euro 2020 semi-finals, which was the Three Lions’ 13th win in this fixture to date, with Denmark winning four and five draws shared.

Denmark made a disappointing start to their Euro 2024 campaign, surrendering the lead to draw 1-1 with group outsiders Slovenia. England, meanwhile, beat Serbia 1-0 in their opening game thanks to an early goal from Jude Bellingham.

Denmark vs England team news

Denmark seemed to come through their opening match against Slovenia without any injury problems, although changes could be made after a disappointing performance.

Kieran Trippier pulled up against Serbia but Gareth Southgate has confirmed the Newcastle defender was just suffering with cramp. Phil Foden is a figure of debate in the starting line-up after disappointing in Gelsenkirchen, although it’s difficult to see Southgate changing too much at this early stage.

Denmark squad Goalkeepers: Kasper Schmeichel (Anderlecht), Frederik Ronnow (Union Berlin), Mads Hermansen (Leicester) Defenders: Andreas Christensen (Barcelona), Simon Kjaer (AC Milan), Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace), Jannik Vestergaard (Leicester), Victor Nelsson (Galatasaray), Alexander Bah (Benfica), Joakim Maehle (Wolfsburg), Rasmus Nissen Kristensen (Roma), Victor Kristiansen (Bologna) Midfielders: Christian Eriksen (Manchester United), Thomas Delaney (Anderlecht), Morten Hjulmand (Sporting Lisbon), Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Tottenham), Christian Norgaard (Brentford), Mathias Jensen (Brentford), Mikkel Damsgaard (Brentford), Jacob Bruun Larsen (Burnley), Andreas Skov Olsen (Club Bruges) Forwards: Anders Dreyer (Anderlecht), Kasper Dolberg (Anderlecht), Rasmus Hojlund (Manchester United), Jonas Wind (Wolfsburg), Yusuf Poulsen (Leipzig)

England squad Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal) Defenders: Lewis Dunk (Brighton), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle), Kyle Walker (Manchester City) Midfielders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace). Forwards: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Jarrod Bowen (West Ham), Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ivan Toney (Brentford), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)

Predicted starting XIs

Denmark XI: Schmeichel; Andersen, Christensen, Vestergaard; Maehle, Norgaard, Hojbjerg, Kristiansen; Eriksen; Wind, Hojlund

England XI: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Guehi, Trippier; Rice, Alexander-Arnold, Bellingham; Saka, Kane, Foden

Are tickets still available for Denmark vs England?

Tickets for Denmark vs England sold out long ago via UEFA’s official ticketing portal.

Where can I watch Denmark vs England on TV?

Fans in the UK will be able to watch live coverage of Denmark vs England on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

For fans in the USA, the game will be shown live on the FOX Network, while live streaming will be available via Fubo and ViX.