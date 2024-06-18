Liverpool winger Luis Diaz has been for the move away from the club this summer.

The 27-year-old is reportedly a target for Spanish giants Barcelona and his agents will hold talks with emissaries from the La Liga club in the United States.

According to Breinner Arteta Canizares, the meeting could take place this week or the next.

Diaz has been a key player for Liverpool since joining the club from Porto and his departure would weaken the Liverpool attack. It remains to be seen whether the Reds are ready to cash in on him this summer. They are already lacking in depth when it comes to the wide areas and they will have to bring in multiple wingers if they decide to catch in on the Colombian.

The 27-year-old scored 13 goals in all competitions last season and he could prove to be a superb acquisition for Barcelona. He is versatile enough to operate on both flanks and he will add goals and creativity to the Barcelona attack.

The Spanish giants need more quality in the squad if they want to compete with Real Madrid for the league title next season the Liverpool star is a proven performer at the highest level and he could make an instant impact in La Liga.

Luis Diaz could fancy Barcelona switch

The opportunity to join the Spanish club will be quite attractive for him as well. South Americans tend to prefer a move to La Liga and Diaz will be keen on taking up a new challenge at the stage of his career. Barcelona are widely regarded as one of the biggest clubs in the world and they could provide him with the platform to compete for major trophies.

It remains to be seen whether they can secure an agreement with Liverpool now. The Reds are unlikely to let him leave for cheap and Barcelona are going through financial difficulties. It will be interesting to see if they can arrange the funds for his signing.