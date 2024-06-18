Everton will face Southampton in their last-ever match at Goodison Park.

The Toffees are set to move to their new stadium on the banks of the River Mersey next year, bringing the curtain down on what will be a 132-year stay at the historic stadium, where they’ve won nine league titles, five FA Cups and a European Cup Winners’ Cup.

The fixtures for the 2024/25 Premier League season were revealed on Tuesday and immediately, Evertonians will have been scanning for two games: the last-ever Merseyside derby against Liverpool at Goodison, and the final-ever game at the grand old stadium.

See Everton’s 2024/25 fixtures in full below…

Everton 2024/25 Premier League fixtures

August

Sat 17 – Brighton & Hove Albion (h)

Sat 24 – Tottenham Hotspur (a)

Sat 31 – Bournemouth (h)

September

Sat 14 – Aston Villa (a)

Sat 21 – Leicester City (a)

Sat 28 – Crystal Palace (h)

October

Sat 5 – Newcastle United (h)

Sat 19 – Ipswich Town (a)

Sat 26 – Fulham (H)

November

Sat 2 – Southampton (a)

Sat 9 – West Ham United (a)

Sat 23 – Brentford (h)

Sat 30 – Manchester United (a)

December

Tue 3 – Wolverhampton Wanderers (h)

Sat 7 – Liverpool (h)

Sat 14 – Arsenal (a)

Sat 21 – Chelsea (h)

Thur 26 – Manchester City (a)

Sun 29 – Nottingham Forest (h)

January

Sat 4 – Bournemouth (a)

Tue 14 – Aston Villa (h)

Sat 18 – Tottenham Hotspur (h)

Sat 25 – Brighton & Hove Albion (a)

February

Sat 1 – Leicester City (h)

Sat 15 – Crystal Palace (a)

Sat 22 – Manchester United (h)

Tue 25 – Brentford (a)

March

Sat 8 – Wolverhampton Wanderers (a)

Sat 15 – West Ham United (h)

April

Wed 2 – Liverpool (a)

Sat 5 – Arsenal (h)

Sat 12 – Nottingham Forest (a)

Sat 19 – Manchester City (h)

Sat 26 – Chelsea (a)

May

Sat 3 – Ipswich Town (h)

Sat 10 – Fulham (a)

Sun 18 – Southampton (h)

Sun 25 – Newcastle United (a)

*Fixture dates are subject to change