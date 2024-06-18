Everton star says he is ‘very close’ to signing new contract

Ashley Young has revealed he is ‘very close’ to signing a new contract with Everton.

The veteran defender signed for the Toffees on a free transfer last summer after leaving Aston Villa but despite the fact he will turn 39 in July, he made a strong impact on Sean Dyche’s side.

Young went on to make 34 appearances for Everton across all competitions, scoring one goal and often filling in as a full-back on both sides of Dyche’s defence as the likes of Vitaly Mykolenko, Seamus Coleman and Nathan Patterson struggled with various injuries during the campaign.

Despite suffering an eight-point deduction, Everton were able to steer themselves well clear of relegation trouble, finishing 15th in the table, 14 points clear of the bottom three.

Without deductions, the Toffees would’ve ended the campaign 12th, above Bournemouth on goal difference, which would have represented their best return since the 2020/21 season.

Young’s current deal at Goodison Park is due to expire on June 30th, but the former England international has already revealed weeks ago he intends to stick around for at least another year.

“My contract runs out at the end of June, but I’ve spoken to the manager and we had a quick conversation about staying for another season,” said Young. “It’s just now down to sorting out the final details to sort out for the next season.”

Everton also confirmed in May that a new deal had been tabled.

Young reveals new Everton deal imminent

Speaking to talkSPORT on Monday, Young has now revealed his situation at Everton is almost ‘resolved’ and that he will have his future at the club secured soon.

“We’re close to everything being resolved,” he said, adding: “There’s been talks over the summer. It’s just about getting the fine details sorted now and I’ll sign that contract.”

Everton learned on Tuesday that they will begin the 2024/25 Premier League campaign — their last-ever season at Goodison Park — at home to Brighton on August 17th.