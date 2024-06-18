Fenerbahce boss Jose Mourinho is lining up a move for West Ham transfer target Jota Silva according to reports.

West Ham are looking to strengthen their squad for new manager Julen Lopetegui and have already completed the signing of Brazilian teenager Luis Guilherme from Palmeiras.

The Hammers will be looking to get back into European football next season having missed out under David Moyes last season, but will need to add more than just Guilherme to achieve that.

Mourinho after West Ham target Silva

West Ham have been linked with a move for Portuguese left winger Silva as they look to further bolster their forward ranks.

The 24-year-old scored 15 goals and provided seven assists in 42 appearances in all competitions for Portuguese side Vitoria de Guimaraes last season, and is out of contract in 2025.

The fact that the Portugal international can play on both wings and behind the striker makes him an attractive proposition to the Hammers, but it appears they will face competition for his signature.

According to a report from Portuguese outlet A Bola Mourinho’s Fenerbahce are interested in signing Silva with the former Chelsea boss believed to like the profile of the player, but no concrete approaches have been made yet over a deal.

The report adds that Silva has a release clause of €20m but a bid of €15m could be enough to secure his services.

West Ham are yet to make an official approach for the player, but the chance to work with Mourinho and an opportunity to play Champions League football in Turkey might be too much for Silva to turn down.

The Hammers are also looking to add a striker to their ranks and have been linked with moves for Serhou Guirassy and Youssef En-Nesyri, although it’s believed nothing is advanced in regard to a new striker at this stage.